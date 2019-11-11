Asif made Pakistan proud by winning World Snooker Championship

Pakistani cueist Mohammad Asif has won the IBSF World Snooker Championship defeating Philippine‘s Jefrey Roda by 8-5 in the final. This was Asif’s second IBSF World title, having won the same competition in 2012 in Bulgaria. Mohammad Yousuf had also lifted the title in 2012. Pakistan’s top cueist, who remained unbeaten throughout the competition, kept the momentum in the final as well to outclass his opponent.

President Arif Alvi congratulated Asif on winning the World Snooker Championship and said that Muhammad Asif has brought fame to Pakistan.