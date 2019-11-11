Govt app to replace Whatsapp in Pakistan?

In an era of escalating data leaks around the world, the government of Pakistan has decided to create a dedicated app for all of their official communication. It is going to be called “Govt App”, according to reports.

Govt App will replace the use of third party services such as WhatsApp or Messenger after its development for government employees. The move was finalized during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is a essential development project for Pakistan. The government needs to have a safe, private means of communication. All the data will be localized, which will ensure better control and safety. In the past, Prime Ministers usually relied on Blackberry Encryption services for sensitive data.