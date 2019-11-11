Heavy rainfall floods stores in the Dubai Mall

Heavy rains and strong winds caused water leaks and flooded some stores in The Dubai Mall today.Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been subject to exceptionally strong winds and heavy rainfall, resulting in numerous road accidents, traffic jams and floods in the streets. Circulating videos and photos on social media showed that the world’s largest shopping center was leaking after the rain that devastated the area. Dubai Mall is experiencing light floods: A Dubai resident shared this video of Dubai Mall, where you can see the area has already been roped off and the cleaning operation is well underway #dubairain pic.twitter.com/4RrxEKSMpg— Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) November 10, 2019Dubai Mall is experiencing light floods: A Dubai resident shared this video of Dubai Mall, where you can see the area has already been roped off and the cleaning operation is well underway #dubairain pic.twitter.com/4RrxEKSMpg— Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) November 10, 2019Dubai Mall is flooded AF. pic.twitter.com/8fLL62E3yh— Fatah (@fatah_pak) November 10, 2019<Dubai Mall parking pic.twitter.com/V0kaF44s1e— Tabassum KHAN (Official) (@TabassumJKHAN) November 10, 2019Addressing the problem of structural parts facing leaks, an Emaar real estate developer issued a statement saying: “The Dubai Mall has been affected by heavy rains, causing leaks in limited areas. We are working to contain all the leaks and the shopping center remains operational and open to the public. The mall staff is on the ground, ensuring that the visitor experience remains the same.