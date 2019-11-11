Pakistan and Turkish Navies achieved a big milestone together

Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir arrived in Turkey for a 12-day multinational maritime exercise.

In a statement, Pakistan Navy said the ship reached the Aknaz Naval Base in the Aegean Sea off Mugla’s coast on Saturday.

It will participate in the Dogu Akdeniz-19 (Eastern Mediterranean) drill which will run through Nov. 20, Capt. Muhammad Akram said.

The aim of the exercise is to operate in a multi-threat environment while providing advance training opportunities to the participants, he added.