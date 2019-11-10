Farhan Akhtar and Huma slammed for supporting Babri Masjid case verdict

Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi and an abundance of other popular movie stars from India have drawn immense ire from all around after they were seen welcoming and celebrating the Indian Supreme Court’s decision on the Ayodhya case on Saturday.

Taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Farhan Akhtar and Huma Qureshi asked the people of the country to respect the top Indian court’s decision with grace, even if they do not agree with it.

Leila actress Huma Qureshi also urged the people to abide by the Supreme Court’s verdict

Leila actress Huma Qureshi also urged the people to abide by the Supreme Court’s verdict. The Indian Supreme Court on Saturday ordered allotment of alternative land to Muslims for setting up of a mosque while deciding in favour of Hindus announcing verdict in the Ayodhya dispute case.

A five-judge bench pronounced its unanimous judgment that was reserved last month on the decades-old case involving the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid.