Pakistani! Stunning bridals

Reema Ahsan Bridals pursue excellence in design and irreproachable craftsmanship to create attires worthy of a bride’s most treasured moments. Beauty, elegance, shimmer, sophisticated and quality sum up the distinctive characteristics o Reema’s latest bridal collection – Madhubala. Madhubala, is a nod to the antiquity of the highly praised style of begums; with designs boasting a textural grandeur that truly mirror the culture, traditions and customs of those times, epitomising the Shahi lifestyle of our Indo-Persian roots. Each outfit boasts intricate embroidery incorporating traditional patterns and Mughal Art inspired motifs such as bagh and paisley to produce heavily adorned designs mirroring the extensive ornamentation of the Mughal era that truly reflects our heritage.