Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron unfollow each other on Instagram 1 month after split

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron just made their split even more official. The supermodel and the Bachelorette alum have officially unfollowed each other on Instagram. According to their social media pages, Hadid, 24, and Cameron, 26, have hit the “unfollow” button, one month after their breakup was confirmed.

“They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them,” a source told E! News in early October. “The split was amicable and they are still friendly.”

“They will definitely hangout again but decided to slow things down romantically,” the insider continued. “Gigi is busy travelling and Tyler is trying to get situated in NYC. Tyler would definitely pursue a romantic relationship with Gigi again but is letting things cool down for now.”

Hadid and Cameron first started following each other on Instagram over the summer, amid his run on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

After the social media move, Hadid and Cameron fueled romance rumors in early August, when they were spotted on a date in New York City. Following that sighting, the celeb duo continued to step out together around NYC, even enjoying a dinner date with Serena Williams.

In early September, Cameron was by Hadid’s side at her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands. However, Hadid and Cameron would go on to spend the next several weeks apart amid their busy schedules. Hadid spent most of September overseas for fashion month, while Cameron worked on his budding modeling career in the States.

Amid speculation about their romance, Cameron appeared on E!’s Daily Pop, where he called Hadid “my friend.” Hinting at a possible split, Cameron said, “We hung out a few times. She’s doing her thing now in Paris and killin’ it so…”