Drug smuggling case: court rejects Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea

An anti-narcotics court on Saturday rejected bail plea of PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minster Rana Sanaullah in drugs smuggling case. He filed a fresh bail plea on November 6, citing footage submitted by the Lahore Safe City Authority that contradicted the prosecution’s argument. But the court said that in order to file a new bail petition, he should have new grounds. He had already made the objection that the Lahore Safe City footage contradicted the prosecution’s argument. Both respondents, Sanaullah and the ANF, had been issued notices for Saturday. After they completed their arguments, the court reserved its verdict and then rejected his plea. Sanaullah’s lawyer said that his client is ready to surrender his passport. Put his name on the ECL but give him bail, he asked the court. On July 1, Sanaullah was arrested by the ANF after the discovery of a large stash of contraband in his vehicle from near the Sukheke area in Punjab. Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and president of the PML-N’s Punjab wing and was arrested while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore. A case was being filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after a large stash of contraband was recovered from his vehicle.