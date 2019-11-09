Kartarpur Corridor a historic step by PM: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Saturday said Kartarpur is a passage of peace and a historic step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

The chief minister said in a statement the opening of this passage depicts that Islam and the constitution of Pakistan both give minorities equal rights.

Usman Buzdar said Kartarpur Corridor is a gift for the Sikh community which was completed in a record time. He welcomed the pilgrims who arrived from India.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has said that the verdict of Indian Supreme Court regarding Babri Mosque is tantamount to sprinkling salt on the wounds of Muslims.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar decision of Indian superior judiciary is murder of justice.

He said that the verdict of the Indian apex court proved that that there is no place for Muslims in India.

The Chief Minister said that the decision has hurt the sentiments of the Muslims and it has been given under the duress and pressure of the Modi government and Hindu hardliners.

The chief minister also congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the most auspicious the occasion of birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said that Allah Almighty sent Him (PBUH) as a blessing for the whole humanity and termed His (PBUH) life as a reflection of Holy Quran which has complete guidance and direction for the Muslim Ummah. In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Usman Buzdar said that character and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) provide solution to all the problems of life. Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), who is the benefactor of the whole humanity has emerged as an example for the whole world through His (PBUH) immaculate character and uswa-e-husna and introduced an exemplary socio-economic order in a short span of time. He said that Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) taught the lesson of peace, tranquillity, respect of humanity, equality, forgiveness and justice. He said that by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the menace of injustice, cruelty and lawlessness can be eradicated from society. He said that by following Sunnah of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Pakistan can be made a citadel of peace and harmony. Chief Minister said that sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) also teaches about solving problems through understanding and dialogue. He said affection and respect of Holy Prophet (PBUH) demands that we should solve our disputes and differences in the light of reconciliation strategy. This day provides the Muslim world the best opportunity to follow the teachings of Quran and Sunnah in a real manner and we should also reiterate that we will spend our live according to the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUM). Allah Almighty forgive all our transgressions and we may be blessed with the kindness of Holy Prophet (PBUH), concluded the Chief Minister.

MNA’S CALLS ON CM PUNJAB: Members National Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan and Muhammad Ameer Sultan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office today. Chief Minister said that the solid foundation of durable progress has been laid during the last one year and different departments have been made active for providing relief to the masses. Action is being taken against those who are creating artificial price-hike. The interest of people of the province is for most important for him and they are cannot be left alone on the mercy of mafia which are creating artificial price-hike.

He said that elected representatives should personally monitor the measures taken for providing relief to the masses as we are here only to serve the people. He said that criminal negligence was shown by ignoring the projects of basic needs of the people during the last regimes and national resources were wasted on such projects which were not required at all. He said that we have set a new tradition for utilizing the national resources on human development. He said that the more we invest in human development the more fruitful results it will yield. He said that assembly members are my arms. Problems of their constituency will be solved on priority basis and he will not let anyone to create hurdle in the genuine work of assembly members.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF FRING INCIDENT: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing between two groups in the area of Batapur and sought a report from IG Police Punjab. He directed to take prompt action against responsible and to arrest the accused at the earliest. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. Chief Minister also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in this sad incident.