Eat Festival kicks off at Jilani Park with 70 eateries from across Pakistan

Following up with the successful series of events in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, one of Pakistan’s favourite food platform Eat, kicked off at Jilani Park. Consisting of 70 eateries, the three-day event represents different kinds of cuisines local and from around the world; this year Lahore Eat focused on not only food but also its patrons by offering Buy One Pass and Get One Free Pass for students on all three days of the Eat festival. In addition, to this, the festival also introduced patrons to Wrestling Revolution Global – WRG – a first in Pakistan; performing for the crowd all three days. The Eat also consisted of a Play Area and is a handicap friendly space in terms of accessible to our members who require assistance. Lahore Eat 2019 included performances by Pakistan’s local talent, including Lil Mafia, Afifa, Mousiqa, Ahmed Nawaz and Imran Niaz and Zair Zabar.

Indeed, the Eat is an annual food festival built around the idea of creating a common platform in a public space for people who love food along with entertainment. From the most creative and talented chefs to the street vendors, the Eat is a festival which celebrates the full diversity of food that the cities have to offer.

On the festivals return to Lahore Aslam Khan and Omar Omari of CKO Event Architecture have said, “We are overjoyed to have returned to Lahore; the nation’s food capital. This year the Lahore Eat looked forward to host a much larger variety of top restaurants, eateries, home-based food enthusiasts as well as good entertainment. We have quite a few eateries who have create exclusive savoury and sweet dishes for the festival.”

On the festival’s return to Lahore, Aslam Khan and Omar Omari of CKO Event Architecture said, ‘We are overjoyed to have returned to Lahore; the nation’s food capital. This year, the Lahore Eat looked forward to host a much larger variety of top restaurants, eateries, home-based food enthusiasts as well as good entertainment’

In terms of further patrons and sponsors, the success of Eat Festival continues to prompt food sector associates to grow in their engagement of the platform to bigger audience members, marketing campaigns and promotional activities sharing a common vision with the Eat Festival to develop and promote Pakistan’s eatery industry. This year the Lahore Eat Festival welcomes Radio1 FM91 as the Official Radio Partner and MindMap Communications as the official Digital and Public Relations Partners.

CKO Event Architecture is one of the largest innovative design and production firms in Pakistan. Everything we do is bound by a simple 3 phase approach: Concept, Strategy and Realization. Having over 15 Years of experience with managing and conceptualizing mega events, including Bollywood tour Shows in USA, Fashion Pakistan Week FPW, Conferences in Dubai, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia, China and U.S.A, International / local concerts and much more. It is safe to say that CKO Event Architecture are trail blazers in the event management industry and in a short span of time have managed to transform the face of events in Pakistan.

The brain child of CKO Event Architecture, now in its Seventh year running this annual event has become the largest food Festival in the country and draws in a crowd in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad respectively. Eat festivals focus on details which no other festival would consider. The purpose behind it is of course to create an experience which is as inclusive as possible whilst maintaining the original concept of promoting home grown eateries as well as established ones.