Devotees throng Lahore shrine for Mian Mir Sahib’s urs

Thousands of devotees from across the country gathered at the tomb of Sufi Saint Baba Sain Mir Muhammad Sahib, who is also known as Mian Mir Muhammad Bala Pir Shah Mir Sarkar, in Lahore to take part in his 396th annual Urs ceremony on Wednesday.

The saint, a direct descendant of Hazrat Umar (RA), is said to be the spiritual instructor of the eldest son of Mughar emperor Shah Jahan. He passed away at the age of 88 in 1635.

His devotees, which include both Sikhs and Muslims, visited the shrine, offered fateha and paid homage to the saint.

Some devotees performed dhamaal, while others lit lamps.