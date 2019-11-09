‘Last Christmas’ — despite flaws, it’s a must watch!

Kate is a down-on-her-luck 20-something who’s caught in a downward spiral of burning the candle at both ends. She works in a Christmas shop with her curt boss and spends the nights coach surfing. Things appear to change when she meets a random stranger and the two embark on a George Michael accompanied festive adventure. It has been a wait that feels as long as that of a kid on Christmas Eve since we had a festive film that would join the seasonal TV syndication likes of Love Actually or ELF as a modern Christmas classic. Combined with the fact that there’s currently a paucity of decent romcoms out there, and you might start to believe the world is too cynical of a place for such films to exist. Step forward potential saviours Paul Feig and Emma Thompson, who come bearing a gift in the form of this selection-box story of London love.