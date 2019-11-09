TAAP extends support to Hospitality Expo Karachi

The Badar Expo Solutions held a session at a local Hotel in Karachi, regarding the Travel Exhibition at the Pakistan Hospitality Show. Several representatives from the Travel Agents Association of Pakistan were in attendance including Anwar Rasheed, Vice Chairman, Amanullah, Secretary General, and Faisal Naeem, Chairman Travel & Tour Committee of KCCI in the guest panel.

The briefing was to encourage participation of tour operating companies in the travel exhibition at the Pak Hospitality Show, to make use of this platform to build business relationships and possible future partnerships by networking at this event, as well as to spread awareness of their portfolio of products and services, interact with their consumers, thus expanding their market share.

Ehtesham Bari Director Marketing, Badar Expo Solutions, briefed about the aim of this exhibition and the progress achieved so far. He stated that “Badar Expo and TAAP are partners in this endeavor to promote domestic tourism.”