Airlink Communication opens store in Xinhua Mall

The AirLink Communication Limited launched its first ever, one of a kind flagship store in Xinhua Mall in Lahore.

Founded in 2011, Airlink Communication is the official partners of Samsung, Huawei, Tecno, ItelMobile and is distributing complete iPhone range across Pakistan.

With a nationwide distribution network of over 1000 wholesalers and more than 4000 retailers, Airlink Communication has established itself as a leader in its class and continues to grow.

To celebrate this new and exciting business venture, AirLink Communication arranged a Mega Launch Event at their new flagship store in Xinhua Mall. Airlink offered discounts and value bundles on some selected products, including the complete range of latest iPhones for its customers on the launch day.

Talking about this exciting new venture, CEO Airlink Communication, Muzzaffar H. Piracha said, “Our goal has always been to build a strong network in Pakistan by providing our customers with state-of-the-art services, we have always strived for excellence and we will ensure that this tradition of excellence is reflected throughout our stores and our patrons get the best buying experience.”