HEC, Huawei hold training on artificial intelligence

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei Technologies Pakistan jointly organized the first ‘Train the Trainers’ training for Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at HEC Secretariat, Islamabad.

The eight-day training, conducted by Huawei ai experts from China was attended by trainers from 11 universities across Pakistan.The training was part of Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC). The training aimed at artificial intelligence talent development in Pakistan. The HCIA-AI training and certification will cultivate entrepreneurial talent for the professionals of artificial intelligence helping them to use the AI framework in the industry for development and innovation. DrFateh Marri, Executive Director HEC, was chief guest at the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Shahzad Rasheed, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Huawei Enterprise Business Group Pakistan, and delegates from various universities.