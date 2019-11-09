Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 110 launched in Pakistan

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced the launch of the three new Nokia phones in Pakistan. Nokia 7.2, a class-defining smartphone with a powerful 48MP triple camera featuring ZEISS Optics. Nokia 6.2, where the breath-taking PureDisplay meets an advanced triple camera setup powered by AI experiences, all in one accessible smartphone. The new Nokia 110 is all about entertainment in an extremely affordable package.

Arif Shafique, Head of Near East, HMD Global said, “Our mid-range portfolio has always been acknowledged for exceeding fan’s expectations. Both the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 carry forward the same philosophy of delivering premium experiences at exceptional value. The ZEISS Optics camera and PureDisplay screen technology in the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 enable you to unleash your creativity by capturing incredible photos, watching all your videos in HDR and go without charging for up to 2 days.”