Firdous Ashiq Awan comments on Babri Mosque verdict

Commenting on the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment in Babri Mosque case, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the verdict has blemished the Indian secular face. She said the Indian apex court has given the message that it is not independent.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan is guaranteeing the rights of minorities by opening the Kartarpur corridor but India on the other hand is subjecting minorities including Muslims to oppression. Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted that the RSS ideology has engulfed India.

India’s Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed Babri Mosque land should be given to the Hindus, while ordering that Muslims have to be allotted an alternate land as a replacement for the destroyed Babri Mosque. The Indian top court issued the order while reading out its verdict on the ownership of a centuries-old religious site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslims.

Indian media reported that Indian Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi announced that the verdict was unanimous.