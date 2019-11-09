PID upsets the journalist community

A handful of journalists were given the access of the site to cover the historic moment of most awaited project of Kartarpur Corridor.

As per the details, PID (Press Information Department) has rejected over 200 journalist applicants who were eagerly waiting to witness the inauguration. Notably, ISPR selected a few journalists and authorized them to cover the event. This has upset the journalist community across the country.

However, Pakistani government is being applauded by the international community over Kartarpur initiative. PM Narendra Modi whilst speaking at a function celebrating birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji hoped the Kartarpur corridor would act as a bridge between India and Pakistan.

He hoped that the corridor might lead to a better future between the two countries, Underlining the strength of people-to-people contact, the prime minister said,” Had anyone ever thought that the Berlin Wall would fall. May be with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, this Kartarpur corridor will not just remain a corridor, but act as a bridge between the people of the two countries.” No one had ever thought that the east and west Germany would ever unite as also that North Korea and South Korea would shake hands but it has happened.