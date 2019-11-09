Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches Kartarpur

Prime Minister reaches Kartarpur Corridor to inaugurate today, according to the sources.

The construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and renovation of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which has now become the world’s largest Sikh Gurdwara, has been completed in record time.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was held on 28 November 2018.

Today Pakistan has not only opened its border but also hearts for the Sikh Community. This unprecedented gesture of goodwill from the Government of Pakistan is a reflection of deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and religious sentiments of Sikh Community who always wanted to have an easy access to the shrine of their spiritual leader and perform their religious obligations.

The inauguration today is also a testimony of commitment of Government of Pakistan towards peace of the region. The road to prosperity of region and bright future of our coming generation lies in peace. We believe that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence will provide us an opportunity to work for larger interests of people of the sub-continent.