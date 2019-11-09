ICC reveals latest T20 International cricket rankings

Australia moved to second spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings after thrashing Pakistan 2-0 at home.

Australia is now one point away from Pakistan which is at the top position. The ongoing five-match T20I series between New Zealand and England is currently leveling with both teams winning two matches each.

If England would lose the series decider match against New Zealand on Sunday, they would be dropped to fourth position and South Africa will be in the third spot. In the bilateral series between Bangladesh and India, both teams leveled with one win each.

However, a win or loss to Bangladesh on Sunday will not change India’s position in the rankings.