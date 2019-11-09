Title song of upcoming film ‘SACCH’ released

Elysee Productions launched the title song of its maiden cinematic venture ‘Sacch’, featuring the vocals of the legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The title song gives glimpses of the film’s lead characters who seem to be in great pain and despair. The heart-wrenching melody is penned by Fatima Najeeb and the director of the film’s music is Simaab Sen.

The lyrical content of the song is heart-rending enough on its own, but it is the maestro’s vocals that pulls the listeners’ heartstrings. The song articulates the internal struggle, conflict and pain of the film’s main characters and their expressions make the viewers’ feel the pain as well.Music of this emotional track is exceptional and raise the audience’s anticipation for the film’s upcoming songs.

Produced under the banner of Elysee Productions,Sacch is scripted by award-winning Bollywood screenwriter Kumud Chaudhry and directed by Zulfikar Sheikh. Dialogues of the film are by the celebrated Pakistani playwright Haseena Moin. The film marks acting debut of Elysee Sheikh opposite Asad Zaman Khan and Humayoun Ashraf. The supporting line-up includes veterans Javed Sheikh, Nauman Masood, Uzma Gillani, Fazila Qazi and others along with Zulfikar Sheikh and Tasmina Sheikh. The movie is all set to be released worldwide under the banner of HUM Films on December 20, 2019.