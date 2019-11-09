Can’t accompany Nawaz abroad as passport is with court: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that it would be very difficult for her to accompany her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, abroad for medical treatment. She, however, said he should “certainly” go if his health requires it.

Following an appearance before an accountability court in Lahore regarding the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, Maryam said that her uncle, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, had been making arrangements for taking the former premier abroad.

“I obviously can’t travel immediately because the court has my passport,” she said, referring to the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) directive for her to surrender her passport in order to secure her release on bail in the CSM case. A Sharif family source on Thursday told a private news channel that Nawaz had agreed to go to London. “Nawaz Sharif has finally agreed to go to London after the doctors told him categorically that they had already exhausted all medical treatment [options] available in Pakistan and going abroad is the only option left,” the source had said.

The source further said that Nawaz might leave for London this week if his name is removed from the Exit Control List. Talking to reporters, Maryam said,”It is very difficult [for me] that Mian Sahib goes abroad for treatment and I am unable to go. It will become very difficult for me because I worry a lot.” However, she added that it was a matter of his life and he should avail treatment wherever in the world it was available.