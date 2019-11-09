Afghan intelligence officials continue to harass Pakistani diplomats in Kabul

Despite many assurances by the Afghan Foreign Ministry, intelligence officials continued to harass Pakistani diplomats on the eighth consecutive day on Friday in Kabul, said sources.

In the latest episode of harassment, some vehicles of Afghan security officials, without bearing a registration number plate, hit the vehicles of Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul and harassed the diplomatic officials, said sources.

The diplomatic sources said that the security officials were likely the members of Afghan spy agency and they deliberately hit the vehicles of Pakistani embassy.

Earlier on November 6, Pakistani diplomats continued to be harassed by intelligence officials in Kabul and its sub-missions on the 5th consecutive day even after Pakistan conveyed its concerns to Afghanistan. In a video, an armed man could be seen coming out from his car and walking near the vehicle of Pakistani diplomats.