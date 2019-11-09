Opposition using democracy as a pretext for defending corruption: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz has said that the opposition is defending the corruption on the pretext of democracy. He was speaking on a motion moved in the Senate by Senator Raja Zafarul Haq and others regarding the alleged political victimization and denial of fundamental rights to members of opposition parties and revocation of citizenship of a former member of parliament.

Shibli Faraz said the political leaders should work for the betterment of the country instead of weakening its institutions. He said previous governments destroyed the institutions and economy of the country.

Shibli Faraz said laws of National Accountability Bureau were not devised by PTI government. He said NAB laws were not amended in last ten year when PPP and PML-N were ruling the countries. He said PTI led government is committed to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country. He said accountability is inevitable for development of the country.

He said PTI government is taking tough decisions and paying political cost for the sake of coming generations of Pakistan. Earlier, opposition members criticized the government policies.

They said economic inequality is prevailing in the society. They said government cannot work for development of Pakistan without support of opposition. They said exclusion of opposition from state affairs will have negative impact on economy of the country.

Senator Sirajul Haq, Mir Tahir Bizenjo, Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Sassui Palijo, Kabir Muhammad Shahi, Maulana Faiz, Muhammad Ali Saif and Khuda Babar took part in the discussion. Due lack of quorum, the House was adjourned till Monday 3:30 pm.