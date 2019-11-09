Kartarpur Corridor a win-win situation for Pakistan: governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has fulfilled its promise to open the much awaited Kartarpur Corridor by foiling all the conspiracies and hindrances created by the India. He said that India tried a lot to provoke Pakistan on different occasions only to halt the Kartarpur Corridor but all its nefarious designs were foiled by Pakistan.

“The government of India isn’t digesting the Kartarpur Corridor even today but the whole Sikh community is standing with Pakistan and the historic corridor is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan today,” said Governor Punjab while talking to a delegation of journalists on Friday at the Governor’s House. He termed the opening of Kartarpur Corridor a historic achievement of this government while adding that it will be the win-win situation for Pakistan.

All the arrangements for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor have been completed and the Sikh community from all over the world is reaching Pakistan for the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, said Governor Punjab. He said on the occasion that 5 billion $ can be brought to Pakistan every year by promoting the religious tourism only in the Punjab province. “We’ll craft a policy to renovate all the religious sites of minorities including Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Hindus soon in Pakistan,” said Governor Punjab, who is heading the Religious Tourism and Cultural Heritage Committee constituted by the PM Imran Khan.

The Governor said that India through its war hysteria and unprovoked firing at Line of Control tried to instigate Pakistan for halting Kartarpur Corridor project but Pakistan as per promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan has completed Kartarpur Corridor project, whereas Prime Minister Imran khan would formally inaugurate this corridor today. Despite of Indian lame excuses and conspiracies, Pakistan has completed Kartarpur Corridor project within stipulated time due to which the Sikh community across world was paying tribute to Pakistani leadership on this historic project, he said and added that Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur was a gift from Pakistan to Sikh community. Around 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India could daily visit here from today, he maintained.

He said that he himself monitored all arrangements for Sikh pilgrims from Zero Line to Darbar Sahib and the authorities including Frontier Works Organization FWO deserve congratulation on historic and effective arrangements, adding that India has also completed this project by its side due to Pakistan’s firm and principal stance.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that undoubtedly Kartarpur Corridor project was a project of peace and brotherhood due to which the Sikh community in India, America and other countries were paying tribute to Pakistani leadership. He said that all facilities including foolproof security would be given to the minorities, visiting Pakistan. To a question, he said that Religious Tourism Committee led by him was preparing a policy for promoting religious tourism, after which five billion dollars could be earned only in Punjab.

The Kartarpur Corridor will formally be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Punjab’s Narowal districts where thousands of Sikh pilgrims will attend the ceremony. The district administration of Narowal has also given a public holiday today for the inauguration ceremony.