Private medical board demanded for Zardari

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday expressed serious concerns over health condition of Asif Ali Zardari and said that after the report of government medical board it was necessary to form a private medical board, and that Zardari’s personnel doctors should have been given access to him.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the floor of National Assembly said that it was most unfortunate the Zardari’s doctors were neither given permission to examine nor any medical board was formed thus causing concerns among PPP workers and public in general. He said that President Zardari is in need of immediate medical care. President Zardari’s health is deteriorating by the day and his life is under threat. To save his life it is necessary to immediately form private medical board which includes his personnel doctors, he demanded.