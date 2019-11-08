Tent pegging — Galloping back to fame

LAHORE: Tent Pegging is one of the most popular equestrian sports of ancient origin where a rider mounted on a horseback with an edged weapon takes on the wooden ground targets at full gallop. Although it is widely known that cavaliers of Asia from the olden days practised this skill for raiding enemy camps to sever the tent pegs with the intention of creating terror, the skill gained much popularity over the period and was adopted as a sport. Therefore, tent pegging is also interchangeably called as ‘equestrian skill-at-arms’. The broader class of tent pegging involves ring jousting, lemon sticking, quintain tilting and Parthian which can be played individually or with teams.

The game is especially popular is Punjab and Balochistan where the event holds more importance that just being a sport, rather as an exhibition of valour and a profound sense of pride with which the tent-peggers enter the ground, jockeyed on their well-bred horses and wearing colourful turbans with unique styles and waistcoats to identify with their teams. The traditional turbans and vibrant waistcoats strike the locals and tourists alike. The arrival of the teams in the arena is marked with the deafening sounds of drums, trumpets and flutes; arousing enthusiasm and getting the adrenaline pumped in the crowd.

The game of tent pegging used to be an imperative part of the National Horse and Cattle Show in the past which discontinued due to lack of state patronage. Although there is a visible difference in the devotion of riders towards this game in the modern era as compared to their predecessors due to competitive social importance given to other sports and the economic strains which makes it difficult for the riders to rear horses on their waning economic resources, tent pegging has still managed to survive and rise above all the gravities. The current teams are mostly sponsored by the elite through breeding horses, funding the riders and maintaining the grounds for the sheer relish of adventure, nevertheless it attracts the rich and poor alike to unite on these competitions.

The credit for thought leadership in making tent pegging an international sport for the Pakistanis goes to Nawab Malik Ata Muhammad, who a master tent-pegger himself strived to create a supportive environment for the international teams to compete with Pakistan on the national playfields. The International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) is the internationally recognised governing body of tent pegging. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Muscat, Oman, ITFP is the largest equestrian body that recognizes and governs tent pegging competitions especially the Tent pegging World Cup, though not all the countries playing this sport are its members but it is quite popular amongst the Commonwealth countries. It was formed by the representatives from Pakistan, India, England, Australia and South Africa and has so far organized two World Cups of tent pegging in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

The Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP) regulates the tent pegging events played in the country and is responsible for selecting the national squad and organizing home and away tours for the team. Those involved in the sport can register themselves with EFP and compete for the selection leading to national and international competitions. Dr. Farooq Ahmad, President of EFP, stated: “The game has evolved into a beautiful equestrian expression from a cavalry sport since independence and many tent-peggers have made their marks on the international forefronts”. He further added that Pakistan was the only country in the world with more than 6000 registered tent-peggers especially in the region of KPK, Punjab, Kashmir and various parts of Sindh out of which 4000 are registered with PEF through clubs, being sufficient proof of the dedication and enthusiasm of the tent-peggers who are promoting this sport on their own.’

Amer Munawwar, Secretary EFP and an international champion of tent pegging and coach to national and international tent pegging teams, said that the Government could play a key role in promoting tent pegging. “If not financially, a befitting invitation to foreign players on behalf of the Government would do wonders in putting Pakistan on the international tent pegging grounds’ chart, attracting the media’s attention and making the game more popular.” However, until then, corporates like Fatima Group (FG) who step up to make this culturally rich sport more popular through Sarsabz National Tent pegging Championships, striving to bring 300 teams and 1200 tent-peggers into limelight through each event can be followed by others as an admirable example. Fatima Group has been sponsoring this game in collaboration with Pakistan Equestrian Federation and Pakistan Rangers for the past three years.