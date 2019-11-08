Pre-booking for the iPhone11, iPhone11 Pro, and iPhone11 Pro Max starts in Pakistan

KARACHI: The latest series of iPhone includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max- has officially arrived in Pakistan with all their colour variants and styles. Pre-booking for the iPhone11, iPhone11 Pro, and iPhone11 Pro Max started in Pakistan.

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 135,999. This smartphone comes with 6.1″ Display along with the storage of 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM. It features 12 MP + 12 MP camera. The device is powered by 3110 mAh.

Here are the official prices of all the models of iPhone11 with respect to the capacity of the phone in Pakistan are listed below.

iPhone11:

64 GB – PKR 173,499

128 GB – PKR 182,299

256 GB – PKR 200,999

iPhone 11 Pro:

64 GB – PKR 229,999

256 GB – PKR 258,499

512 GB – PKR 296,499

iPhone 11 Pro Max:

64 GB – PKR 248,499

256 GB – PKR 276,999

512 GB – PKR 315,499