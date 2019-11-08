Govt grants Nawaz permission to go abroad for treatment

ISLAMABAD: Naeem ul Haque, said on Friday that the government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to seek medical treatment abroad.

Naeem Ul Haq said, Nawaz Sharif should go for his treatment abroad and the government had already given suggestion in this regard. He gave these statements after the Sharif family approached interior ministry seeking the removal of Names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL). The sources said that the government asked the interior ministry to decide the application and allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment.

“It is the right of every Pakistani to have themselves treated as they see fit,” he said. “The government has no reservations over Nawaz seeking treatment abroad.”

Naeem said that it was up to the courts to decide how much time will be given to Nawaz to seek medical treatment.

“The court will decide as to how many times Nawaz can go abroad,” he said. “It is also up to the court to decide on how long Nawaz can stay abroad for medical treatment.”