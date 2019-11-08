DUBAI: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi announced on October 12th that Dubai Land Department will instantly provide details of Pakistanis holding properties in Dubai. According to a tweet of Shabbar Zaidi, “We are pleased to inform that a very productive meeting has been held in Dubai on October 9 and 10 on the matter of exchange of information. Dubai Land Department will instantly provide details of Pakistani owners of Dubai properties. Iqama abuse is also being handled,”.

He told the committee that the UAE was not sharing information about the Iqama holders of Pakistan while Malaysia was also not sharing information. He said the OECD had extended support to Pakistan’s stance but the UAE was unwilling to share the requested information.