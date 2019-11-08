The Reality of Mental Health

Each year millions of people across the globe face the reality of Mental illness.

Mental health involves the emotional, social and psychological well being. It affects how the human being feel, think and act. Mental health is very important at every part of our life if someone is facing mental health issues, his mood and behavior affected. There are many types of mental disease which people face for example Dementia, Learning disabilities etc And there are various types of mental disorders including Personality disorders, Anxiety disorders, Psychotic disorders, Mood disorders, Eating disorders etc. In Western countries like in United Kingdom they have thousands of private nursing homes where a number of younger adults and old age people live and they hire nurses from different fields i.e. Mental Health Nurses, General Nurses and Learning Disability Nurses to deal with them.

If the Mental Health is positive then it allows people to realize the potential they have and how can they cope with the hardships, issues, stress of life and how to work effectively, productively and efficiently. There are various things through which one can increase his good mental health for example:

Healthy Diet Be positive about yourself Doing exercise most often Learning about how the stress can be handled etc. Self love: Treat yourself with kindness and respect,

People who are living healthy mental life have the following characteristics.

They have a good sense of humor. They are mostly flexible to learn things and always open to adapt change. They are confident on what they are doing and have high self-esteem They know how to balance between rest, play and activities and work.

Lastly, If you have made various efforts to maintain and improve your emotional and mental health and still you are not able to function positively and optimally in your daily life then you may also take a professional help. People often think if they open the secret of going to a professional, people may think he has a mental issue. Don’t pay heed to what people think as, input from a professional can motivate you to take better care of your mental health.