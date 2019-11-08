Govt decides to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif wants to travel abroad for treatment. According to sources in the PML-N, a request will be filed to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

If the plea is accepted, Nawaz might leave for London next week, local media reported. Earlier, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that her uncle has been managing the matter of removal of Nawaz’s from the ECL.

میرا پاسپورٹ عدالت کے پاس ہے میری خواہش بھی ہے کہ میاں صاحب علاج کے لیے باہر جائیں اور بہت مشکل ہوگا میرے لیے کہ میں دیکھ بھال کیلیے ساتھ نہ جاسکوں انکے ساتھ.کیونکہ مجھےانکی بہت فکر ہوتی ہے



Officials also said that the three-time prime minister’s name will not be removed till the orders come from the government. It is also expected that the government may consult with NAB on the issue.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had approached the interior ministry for the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), sources said.

Nawaz who was discharged from the Services Hospital two days ago was taken to his residence, Jati Umra on Wednesday, 16 days after he was hospitalised in critical condition.

Nawaz’s name was placed on the no-fly list on the request of the National Accountability Bureau.