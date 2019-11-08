Sikhs awaits the opening of corridor to the sacred shrine in Pakistan

A corridor that will allow Sikhs to cross from India into Pakistan to visit one of the religion’s holiest sites is set to open Saturday, with thousands expected to make a pilgrimage interrupted by decades of conflict.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will see off the first group of pilgrims, and they will be welcomed by his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan at the shrine marking the grave of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak at Kartarpur, just four kilometres (two miles) inside Pakistan.

Notably, the Kartarpur Corridor has strategic importance and can go a long way bringing two countries closer to Diplomatic Dialogue since the two countries may turn over a new leaf to build the strong ties and bury the hatchet to spread love and bring peace in the region.

Ever since Indian former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan on the goodwill gesture and bringing in the Message of Peace and Love from India in the Official Invitation from Imran Khan to participate in his oath-taking ceremony, he was warmly welcomed by all including Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa. Sidhu appeared very optimistic about the growing friendly ties between the two countries and bringing the message of love and peace for the people of Pakistan.

The Army Chief General Qamar Jawed had a big hug with Sidhu and offered to open the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh devotees to visit their founder Baba Guru Nanak Gurdwara by giving visa-free access in order to honour the Guest of Honour, Navjot Singh Sidhu. The BJP Government at first turned down the proposal and the so-called Indian media criticized Navjot Singh Sidhu of Hugging Army chief as India consider him the murderer of her soldiers. The Veteran Cricketer-turned-Politician Navjot was undeterred and kept pushing Indian Government to accept the proposal of Kartarpur Corridor. At last, the Modi Government accepted the offer and the foundation laying stone ceremony took place on Indian side on 26th November 2018 by the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu. The distance from the Indian side is 4 kilometers from Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district to international boundary to connect the same with the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan laid the foundation stone on 28th November 2018 in District Narowal attended by COAS Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Navjot Singh Sidhu and other delegates from India. PM offered visa free access to the Holy site of Durbar Kartarpur Sahib in order to facilitate the Sikh community pilgrims.

According to Vice President of India, “The corridor will become a symbol of love and peace between both countries.”

Moreover, the Kartarpur Corridor may open a number of opportunities between the two countries and they may take the bilateral trade relations to next level if the same corridor is used for trade besides the purpose of Sikh pilgrims.