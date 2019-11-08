Opposition to bring resolution for President’s impeachment

The opposition parties on Thursday have decided to bring a resolution against President Arif Alvi to impeach him.

The impeachment process shall start after Sunday. The JUI F has decided to observe Sunday as Seerat conference on the occasion of 12 Rabai ul Awwal.

President’s impeachment will put pressure on the government. The allied parties of the government have assured that government will not use force against dharna people.

In case force was used, the allied parties assured that they will quit the government.