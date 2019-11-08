Sudden disappearance of Rabi’s former manager creates doubts

In a major twist to video leaks of famous singer Rabi Pirzada, sudden disappearance of her former manager has cast doubts about her alleged role in the singer’s new ordeal.

The incumbent manager of the singer has confirmed that the former manager of her boss Rabi Pirzada is nowhere since the singer’s personal videos went viral on social media. She said it gave an impression of her role in the video leaks but no one can say it with surety and confidence that she was exactly that person who did all this.

“Her personal videos were made viral on social media in UAE and since then the manager of the singer had gone underground,” said the incumbent manager of the singer. “Nobody knows where she has gone,” she added.

Last week, Singer Rabi Pirzada’s personal inappropriate videos went viral on social media grabbing huge criticism from the public. The singer did not come to fore since after the personal videos spread on Whatsapp groups and other social media forums.

The manager said that the singer had approached FIA’s Cyber Crime wing for investigation in her video leaks, arrest the suspect involved in it and take action against him for breaching privacy and causing huge loss to her repute in social circles.

In a tweet, she posted, “”Almighty Allah will not cover the secrets of a person on the Day of Judgment who does not cover the secrets of others in this world,”.

On Nov 6, Rabi Pirzada decided to perform Umrah after quitting the showbiz industry. She took decision after consultation with friends and family members. Sources said the actress would soon depart for Saudi Arabia for the Umrah. Earlier, Rabi Pirzada had made a heartfelt request on social media following her indecent videos which were leaked on internet.

In her complaint to the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, the pop singer said that she had returned her cellular phone to the company from which she bought it after the device ran down.

The company gave her a new mobile, she said. She expressed concerns that her data was stolen from the old device and shared with her friends. She requested the FIA Cyber Crime Wing to delete her videos from internet which is bringing dishonour to her and her family. On her complaint, the FIA has started interrogating the matter. Rabi Pirzada would also contact Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to prevent the footages from being uploaded, they added.