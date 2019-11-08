4 victims of Tezgam incident laid to rest in Umerkot

The identification process of four out of seven persons belonging to Umerkot district, who lost their lives in the Tezgam train incident, has been completed and their DNA reports issued. The bodies of the four victims of the train incident were brought to their villages in Umerkot. After the funeral prayer, the deceased were laid to rest amid mourning atmosphere. The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people who expressed solidarity with families of the deceased persons.

The deceased included Faqeer Muhammad Bhatti of Kunri town, Abdul Waheed Arisar of village Abdul Hakeem Arisar of Pithoro town, Yaseen Arain and Muhammad Ishaque of village Talhi of Kunri town. However, three other persons, Muhammad Yousuf Bhatti, Muhammad Yaqub Bhatti and Abdul Rehman Arisar of the district, are still missing.