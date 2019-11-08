Youth kidnapped

A youth identified as Bilawal Soomro, 25, said to be a Dotson driver, has reportedly been kidnapped when he was going to a nearby village Aamil. Locals, after spotting his Dotson vehicle abandoned on the link road, informed his heirs and the police. However, till filling of this news story neither case was registered nor police found any clue of the abductee. The heirs of kidnapped youth have started personal efforts to trace Bilawal and get him released. It seems kidnapping to have started in Shikarpur there is need to take rigorous steps to cope with incidents of kidnapping and other crimes.