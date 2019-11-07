Rohit stars as India notch series-equaling eight-wicket win

RAJKOT: Skipper Rohit Sharma made it a memorable 100th T20 International blending grace with brutality in his 85 off 43 balls as India cantered to a series-levelling eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday. Chasing an easy target of 154 on far better track compared to Feroz Shah Kotla, Rohit showed the gulf in class between him and the others on the park, hitting six fours and half a dozen of risk-free sixes as India chased the target in 15.4 overs. The three-match T20 series now stands at 1-1 and the final game will be played in Nagpur on November 10. Such was Rohit’s dominance during the 118-run opening stand that it managed to overshadow Shikhar Dhawan’s (31 off 27 balls) wretched form. Earlier, Indian bowlers led by Yuzvendra Chahal made an impressive comeback to restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par 153 for 6 and then the dew also played its part on a good track where the ball was coming onto the bat. Put into bat, Bangladesh could not capitalize on a good start as Chahal’s (2-28) double breakthrough in the 13th over pegged the visitors back. A quick-fire 30 off 21 balls by skipper Mahmudullah Riyad helped them cross the 150-mark. Openers Liton Das (29 off 21 balls, 4×4) and Mohammad Naim (36 off 31 balls, 5×4) shared a 60 run opening stand. Naim slammed profligate left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1-44 from 4 overs) for three successive boundaries to start on rousing note. Seamer Deepak Chahar (1-25) and off-spinner Washington Sundar (1-25) did manage to stem the flow of runs but Khaleel’s poor show continued.

Brief scores:

India 154 for 2 (Rohit Sharman 85, Shikhar Dhawan 31, Aminul Islam 2-29) beat Bangladesh 153 for 6 (Naim Hasan 36, Soumya Sarkar 30, Mahmudullah 30, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-28) by eight wickets.