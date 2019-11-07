Nawaz Sharif may travel to go London for treatment

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday decided to fly to London for further treatment along with his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, according to a media report.

Before correspondent has learned that Shehbaz Sharif largely convinced Nawaz to agree to get treatment in London and stop insisting on getting treatment only in Lahore.

The source shared that Shehbaz will accompany Nawaz to London and he has already spoken to consultants at one of the Harley Street clinics where patients suffering from drop in platelets are treated privately.