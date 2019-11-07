Top NATO official meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, director-general of the NATO ‘s International Military Staff (IMS), on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ to discuss regional security.

DGIMS Lt Gen Wiermann and COAS Gen Bajwa talked about matters of mutual interest, as well as regional security.

The DGIMS lauded the Pakistan Army’s key role in the peace and stability situation of South Asia, the ISPR noted.