Court rejects plea against auctioning of Ishaq Dar’s property in Gulberg Lahore

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday rejected a petition against the auctioning of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s property in the Gulberg neighborhood of Lahore.

The plea was filed by Ishaq Dar’s wife, Tabassum Ishaq Dar.

Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir announced the decision, saying that the petitioner failed to substantiate her claim that Dar had gifted the house to her. The court also rejected her plea for access to a video of a raid on the property.

The court, however, deferred the decision on her plea for permission to withdraw money from Dar’s accounts. The court will announce the decision on November 13.