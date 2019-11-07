Pakistan and China released poisonous gas to pollute air in India: BJP leader

MEERUT: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader blamed Pakistan and China on Tuesday for the high levels of pollution in India.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vineet Agarwal Sharda said that neighbouring countries might have released poisonous gases into India.

This prompted a strong response from a senior Chinese official at the foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, who called him a ‘joker’.

What a joker! China somestimes takes the blame, but this time it took the God class blame. One may not draw such a conclusion, even if he or she thinks by the feet. https://t.co/Hk94KKyvUY — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) November 7, 2019

Air pollution in New Delhi and surrounding towns reached the worst levels so far this year, with authorities in the world’s most polluted capital city has already declared a public health emergency and ordered the closure of schools.