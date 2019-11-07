Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, November 07, 2019


Lahore enveloped by toxic smog as air pollution reaches ‘unbearable levels’

Web Desk

LAHORE: A thick blanket of toxic black smog engulfed the entire metropolitan of Lahore around 9pm Wednesday night, forcing many residents to either literally gasp for breath or complain about sore throats and watery eyes, murky smog cloaked the city of 11 million.

Parts of the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 600-800, double the safety limits. In fact, Wednesday night was Lahore’s worst and most hazardous smog recording so far, this year.

Social media have gone viral after air pollution reaches ‘unbearable level’.

 

Just spammed a bunch of people complaining about smog with this. We literally wrote you a draft! Please send this. Her email is in the tweet https://t.co/WQDopz8CQo

— Aysha Raja (@aysharalam) November 6, 2019

Submit a Comment