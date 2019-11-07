Cricketer Hafeez denies receiving 170mn FBR notice

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez denied receiving a show cause notice from the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday amid reports that the tax collection body is probing him for alleged concealment of assets.

According to the sources, a show cause notice has been issued against cricketer Muhammad Hafeez for hiding assets, the cricketer was being audited for the past five years, as FBR is conducting audit from 2014 to 2018. Hafeez did not disclose assets worth about Rs 170 million and details of Hafeez were sought from all banks.

Hafeez, as per the allegations, failed to declare assets worth Rs170 million, for which he has been asked to furnish a response.