Coach runs over rickshaw in Matiari, 13 dead

MATIARI: At least 13 people were killed on Thursday when a passenger coach collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw on National Highway.

A rickshaw transporting local labourers to their workplace was struck by a coach carrying passengers from Punjab’s Layyah to Karachi. Local police confirmed that all the deceased and injured were labourers.

The victims were reportedly from the village Pir Buksh Khoso.

The motorway police reached the place of the mishap and transferred the bodies and injured to Taluka Hospital Saeedabad. Three injured in precarious conditions were later sent to Civil Hospital Hyderabad for medical attendance.

After a deadly road crash, the motorway police closed a track of the National Highway.

Police have also arrested the coach driver and impounded the vehicle.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has expressed grief over the incident and assured that an investigation would be carried out into the accident.