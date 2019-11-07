Kartarpur Corridor to change the course of history: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that the Kartarpur Corridor would change the course of the history of the entire region.

Talking to Daily Times, the minister called it “a historic achievement” of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa that foreign affairs of the state have improved significantly.

He further stated that some “intellectually impaired” persons could not comprehend the benefit the Kartarpur Corridor would unfold for the Kashmir cause.

“Those, who are associating 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak with Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary, are intellectually impaired,” he said, adding that only mourning could be done on the thinking capacity of those people.