Khattak challenges Fazl to bring proof of election rigging

The Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak has rejected impression of deadlock in talks with opposition parties. Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties want to find ways through discussion.

The minister said the government had offered the Opposition parties to bring evidence if they have any regarding rigging in last elections. He assured that a commission will be set up if opposition provides evidence of rigging. He expressed confidence that no such situation would arise as “the entire country had stood behind Imran Khan” in the elections in which the party, including Khattak himself, had seen victories by huge margins.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi talking to media after meeting with Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman says negotiations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman are moving in right direction. He said efforts are underway to amicably resolve the issues between government and opposition.