Pixel and Pixel XL will get one last update

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL that replaced the glorious Google Nexus series will get “one final software update” in mid of December.

When the phones announced by Google back in 2016, the company stated they would get two years of guaranteed Android version updates and three years of security updates, which is also mentioned on the support page. This will be the last update to the phone, which also happens to be a very generous one. Android 10.0 is speculated to further augment the Android experience substantially.

Google confirmed on Tuesday (November 5), that the Pixel phones will not get that November update. However, Google representatives revealed that December’s “encapsulates a variety of updates” from November and December that were released on the other models.