Indian government launches new drama against Pakistan

Frustrated India take serious note of the official video released by Pakistan government on Kartarpur Corridor that carries photos of Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

India on Wednesday lodged a strong protest and asked Pakistan to refrain from attempts to promote separatists and ferment trouble.

India also, while seeking permission for the visit of an advance team to assess the security assessment for both former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh who have Z-plus category security, categorically told Pakistan that no separatist elements should be seen with Indian dignitaries on the day of the inauguration.

The officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were on Wednesday given access to the site to make an assessment.