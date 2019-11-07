Forbes ranked Pakistan in top 15 countries of the World

Forbes , a global media company that focuses on businesses, investments and entrepreneurship, has applauded Pakistan’s improvement in the sector of social entrepreneurship and youth development.

The country’s overall ranking as a favorable country for social entrepreneurs has improved from 32nd place to 14th in the last three years, according to a recent survey by Thomas Reuters Foundation and Deutsche Bank’s CSR Made For Global Good.

According to Forbes , “The nation’s comeback in this category is a remarkable feat given the country was ranked at 30th position in 2016. The improvement of livable income may be because Pakistan has become a more open market for do-good companies to sell to the general public.”

The top ten best countries for social entrepreneurs include Canada, Australia, France, Belgium, Singapore, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland, Indonesia, and Chile.

Notably, the United States stood at 1st position in 2016 but its position declined to 32nd in this year’s survey, lagging in most categories. According to Forbes , it is the biggest upset of the year.

In terms of the best place for social entrepreneurs to live, Pakistan has tied with developed countries like Canada, Australia, and Finland.

Moreover, ease of accessing investment and women in leadership positions are the two major factors that have helped Pakistan garner the first place in making a living for social entrepreneurs.

The data for these rankings were collected from 664 experts–with at least 12 from every country. The experts came from a variety of fields including academics, investments, policy making, and social entrepreneurship.